Enticing vaping advertising a concern - school principal

The enticing advertising and packaging of vapes is a real cause for concern, Auckland Grammar School Principal Tim O'Connor says.

"They're targeted at teenagers, we need to get rid of the flavours, you know if we're really serious that vapes are there for people who are already addicted to smoking or nicotine, we need the kids flavours gone, we need them removed from the country and restricted to peppermint and you know adult like flavours that aren't attractive to teenagers," he told Breakfast.

O'Connor said the most staff at his school can do is educate the students around the health risks of vaping and speak with parents.

"While there is a seductive product that is continuing to be put in front of them, they're going to continue to be tempted whether we like it or not," he said.

Research from Youth19 shows 10% of students vape regularly and 6% vape weekly.

Nearly half of regular vapers and over a third of weekly vapers have never smoked before, it said.

Paediatrician Colette Muir weighed in on the issue, saying education is the key to reducing and eventually eliminating vape use in teenagers.

"When they're at intermediate or even younger, talking to them, teaching them critical thinking skills, understanding about all the teenage things they might come across," she said.

O'Connor said the changes have to come through legislation, "it has to become R21, it needs to be restricted from online purchase."

"We need it removed from shop front windows so they're not walking past and being tempted, these things are all critical alongside the education pieces."