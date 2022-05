The discovery of a suspicious item on a Mount Maunganui street saw roads cordoned off for a time on Monday.

Waimarie Street. (Source: Supplied)

Police said the item was found on Waimarie St.

While officers "assessed the situation", Totara St and Hewletts Rd were cordoned off.

The cordons have now been lifted and police say the item does not pose a threat and is not suspicious.