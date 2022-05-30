Nancy Pelosi's husband caught drunk driving in California

The husband of US speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the weekend.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi. (Source: Getty)

CNN says the arrest appeared in a Napa County Criminal Justice Network public booking report.

According to the report, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was taken into custody on Saturday night (local time) and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

CNN says both those charges are misdemeanours.

His bail has been set at US$5000.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," a statement from Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson said.