Nancy Pelosi's husband caught drunk driving in California

Source: 1News

The husband of US speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the weekend.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi. (Source: Getty)

CNN says the arrest appeared in a Napa County Criminal Justice Network public booking report.

According to the report, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was taken into custody on Saturday night (local time) and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

CNN says both those charges are misdemeanours.

His bail has been set at US$5000.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," a statement from Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson said.

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Wife of former Wellington Phoenix player Ulises Dávila dies

2

Suspicious item sees Mount Maunganui roads cordoned off

3

Kamahl Santamaria resignation: Breakfast hosts thank viewers

4

Govt confirms supermarket duopoly crackdown plans

5

Mt Albert stabbing: 'Acutely unwell' accused misses court

Latest Stories

Celtics beat Heat to set up dream finals series against Warriors

Full video: Grant Robertson, David Clark on supermarket crackdown

Suspicious item sees Mount Maunganui roads cordoned off

Woman dies after delayed breast cancer diagnosis

Govt confirms supermarket duopoly crackdown plans

Related Stories

Texas school shooting: Biden visits grief-stricken community

Members of PM's delegation in US test positive for Covid-19

'We will come together', Harris tells Buffalo shooting mourners

California's governor Covid-positive 1 day after Ardern meeting