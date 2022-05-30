Boy, 2, trapped in claw machine in Cairns shopping centre

A toddler had to be rescued from a toy claw machine after becoming trapped while retrieving a prize.

The boy, 2, was freed from the machine at Sugarworld Shopping Centre, in Cairns, on Sunday afternoon, Seven reported.

It’s believed the boy had crawled through the slot where toys were retrieved when he became stuck, firefighters told the Cairns Post.

He was returned to his parents uninjured.

It comes after a four-year-old boy had to be freed in 2016 after his arm became stuck in a vending machine in Melbourne.