A person has died after a car crashed into a tree in Auckland’s northwest.

Police were called to the intersection of Coastville-Riverhead Highway and Alice Street. (Source: Supplied)

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Coastville-Riverhead Highway and Alice Street in Riverhead at around 10.15am.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Police say cordons are in place, as they investigate the circumstances of the incident.