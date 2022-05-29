Exhibit showcasing history through handbags

It's handbags galore at Upper Hutt's Whirinaki gallery - a new exhibition showcasing the best in handbag styles throughout the last 100 years.

The 'carry me' exhibition, which began on May 14, features 50 classic bags, some even being worn by famous figures such as Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly and Lady Diana.

Programme Director Leanne Wickham says it's a special event that has come exclusively to Upper Hutt from Italy.

"It's an exhibition that is relatable to every man and woman in society, because at some point in time, we've all had a bag that is a personal identity that we can relate to."

It's easy to find a handbag here that can suit any occasion. Amongst the different styles is one of the world's smallest bags.

"It's the size of a matchbox, you couldn't really fit anything in," Wickham said.

The showcase is set to finish in early August.