McCullum accepts 'a lot of pressure' comes with England job

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum admits he's feeling the pressure as the newly appointed head coach of the England Test team.

McCullum made his first appearance in his new role at Lord's, the home of cricket, having just flown in from Dunedin where he spent time with his wife and kids, to outline his plans for England's fresh start.

"To me it's a great opportunity and incredibly humbling to be presented with the opportunity to coach England in test cricket which to me is the purest form in the game," he said.

"Look, it's not going to be easy, I know that, and I understand there's a lot of pressures which go with the job such as this.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I guess one of my skills as a player, and I guess as a bit of a mentor or a coach for guys moving forward, is to try and block out some of that noise, some of that external stuff which is important because it's where the support and the sport grows and it also can be quite difficult for players who carry that baggage out in the field."

The 40-year-old inherits a side that's had one win in 17 matches and rock bottom of the World Test Championship table, as it heads back into action against the Black Caps on Thursday.

"We'll get together on the 29th, get to know everyone in the first couple of days and kind of slowly try and feel our way around. There's a thirst for change amongst the England side already after what's been a pretty difficult 12 to 18 months for the test side, so there will be some fresh kind of emotions and approaches which is coming from players," he said.

Brendon McCullum. (Source: Getty)

"I need to have a good look around to work out what needs to be changed and how we can go about change, but in the first instance it'll be just about trying to enjoy oneself and enjoy the challenge."

McCullum's appointment has been welcomed with huge excitement - and described as a breath of fresh air - by SKY UK's cricket correspondent James Cole.

But he has some concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The big concern is his lack of red ball coaching. He's worked purely in franchise cricket and he hasn't done much of that either, it's a free shot isn’t it? It's a shot for nothing," he told 1News.

"He'll bring a lot more of a relaxed approach I get the impression that England have been used to. He talked about enhancing the talent that's there and just bringing up individuals to play with a bit more freedom."

Cole added playing with freedom was a "big issue" for England recently.

"There's been talent, there's been no doubt potential in a lot of the players where they’ve been playing within themselves perhaps they haven’t had the best environment, they haven’t been given clear roles and the hope, the excitement of a Brendan McCullum - given what he did for New Zealand's Test team from 2013 onwards - that he can do the same to this England team," he said.

Dunedin-born McCullum is also looking forward to getting to know Christchurch-born England skipper Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes. (Source: Associated Press)

“I’ve had an immense amount of admiration for him as a player, I think what he’s been able to achieve in his career has been significant, I’ve always enjoyed watching him play; he plays a style of cricket which I love watching as well," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re probably quite similar in our approaches which will bring about a good challenge as well but I look forward to spending time with him.

“To me a captain and coach relationship is the most important for any cricket side or any sporting team moving forward so that’s going to be something we’re going to have to rebuild and I look forward to it."