Man arrested on murder charge for Mount Albert stabbing

Police say they've arrested a man and charged him with the murder of Thomas Coombes, 25, in Mount Albert on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry (Source: 1News)

A warrant to arrest the man following the "brutal" knife attack was issued by police on Friday.

The suspect was located by police in Ti Kouka Lane on Saturday and taken into custody without issue.

READ MORE: Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to thank members of the community who have provided us with information,” said Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

“We know that this incident will have caused serious concern in the Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we’re pleased to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution.”

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.