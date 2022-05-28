Man arrested on murder charge for Mount Albert stabbing

Source: 1News

Police say they've arrested a man and charged him with the murder of Thomas Coombes, 25, in Mount Albert on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry

Detective Inspector Chris Barry (Source: 1News)

A warrant to arrest the man following the "brutal" knife attack was issued by police on Friday.

The suspect was located by police in Ti Kouka Lane on Saturday and taken into custody without issue.

READ MORE: Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

“We want to thank members of the community who have provided us with information,” said Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

“We know that this incident will have caused serious concern in the Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we’re pleased to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution.”

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

TVNZ Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria resigns

2

Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

3

Depp-Heard case: Jurors hear closings, begin deliberations

4

Man arrested on murder charge for Mount Albert stabbing

5

MLB coach refusing to line up for anthem in gun control protest

Latest Stories

Warriors cough up another lead in loss to Knights

Wellington City reverses contentious encroachment fees

Man arrested on murder charge for Mount Albert stabbing

MLB coach refusing to line up for anthem in gun control protest

Depp-Heard case: Jurors hear closings, begin deliberations

Related Stories

Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

Seven arrests following spate of Auckland shootings

Three injured after shooting in South Auckland

Two injured after residential building fire in Auckland