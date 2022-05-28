Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

In a statement released on Saturday, police said they were able to name the victim who died after a "brutal" knife attack in Mt Albert on Tuesday.

He was 25-year-old Thomas Coombes.

"Police extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends," said the statement.

Police his body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry confirmed a knife was used in the "brutal attack" that left "multiple injuries".

Barry said police have issued a warrant to arrest 22-year-old Christian Eteuati for the murder.

Police are searching for Christian Eteuati, 22. (Source: 1News)

He urged people not to approach Eteuati as he was "extremely dangerous".

Barry said the 22-year-old was known to frequent Sandringham and areas of West Auckland.

Anyone helping Eteuati risked prosecution, he warned.

Barry said police believe Coombes and Eteuati didn't know each other and robbery didn't appear to be the motive for the attack.

22-year-old Christian Eteuati. (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Chris Barry urged the public to call 111 if they had any information on Eteuati's whereabouts.