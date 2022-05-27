Stars pay tribute to Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta

Celebrities have paid tribute to Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, who died on Thursday (local time) at the age of 67.

Ray Liotta in a still from Hanna. (Source: Associated Press)

Liotta died in his sleep while shooting new film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, his publicist told industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese said he was "absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta".

"He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot," he said.

"He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture.”

His Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco said that she was "utterly shattered" over the news of his death.

"I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Director Edgar Wright recalled the Field of Dreams actor's long and celebrated career over the decades.

"If he’d only made Goodfellas, it would be a credit to retire on. But he was incredible in Cop Land, Narc, Marriage Story & much more, especially his searing debut in Something Wild. His entrance at the end of this scene? Perfection."

Too sad to conceive that Ray Liotta has passed. If he’d only made Goodfellas, it would be a credit to retire on. But he was incredible in Cop Land, Narc, Marriage Story & much more, especially his searing debut in Something Wild. His entrance at the end of this scene? Perfection. pic.twitter.com/0IhbRuKx2b — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2022

Machete actor Danny Trejo called Liotta an "amazing actor, man, and great friend".

Ray Liotta could play in Good Fellas as a vicious gangster and could play as a lovable character in the Muppets. He was amazing actor, man, and great friend. pic.twitter.com/2hzErLHKO3 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) May 26, 2022

Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito said while it had been decades since they had worked together on 1998 crime drama Phoenix, he was "always sincere, kind, gracious, and a loving gentleman" who "will be sorely missed".

Although its been years since we worked together, each time we crossed each other’s paths, you were always sincere, kind, gracious, and a loving gentleman. You will be sorely missed, Ray Liotta. Fly with the Angels you insanely talented human being. You touched my life. pic.twitter.com/0tACq6gVdi — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) May 26, 2022

Liotta's Shades of Blue co-star Jennifer Lopez remembered his kindness towards her children.

"Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside," she wrote.

"We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional.

"Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY."

Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/IDbOBPNydY — jlo (@JLo) May 26, 2022

Actor Seth Rogen, who starred alongside Liotta in comedy Observe and Report, said working with the star was "one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favourite scenes I ever got to be in".

"A true legend of immense skill and grace.”

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Alessandro Nivola, who appeared with Liotta in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, said their scenes together "were among the all time highlights of my acting career".

"He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon.”