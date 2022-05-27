Second Covid booster available soon for vulnerable

A second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will soon be available for vulnerable New Zealanders.

People wait in line for a Covid-19 vaccine (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The roll-out of the second booster will begin in July, and people who have a high-risk of getting very sick from Covid will be eligible at least six months after their first booster shot.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the fourth dose was important as the country moves into winter.

"Several hundred thousand people will be eligible, which includes our older population, residents of aged care facilities and disability care facilities aged 16 years and over, and severely immunocompromised people aged 16 years and over and who have received a three-dose primary course and a first booster," he said.

More details about the group eligible will be available in the next two weeks.

People will need to wait at least three months if they have had Covid.

"Based on current advice, for those who are not at risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a two-dose primary course and a booster dose provides very good and lasting protection, which is why we can be more targeted in the rollout of the second booster," Hipkins said.

"We know a booster helps reduce the chance of more serious infection, and it will be less likely that you need hospitalisation."