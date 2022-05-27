NZ woman in Texas mourns loss of nephew in school mass shooting

Source: 1News

A New Zealand woman is grieving the loss of her nephew who died in the Texas school shooting.

Xavier Lopez

Xavier Lopez (Source: Supplied)

Tamara Martinez, who is originally from New Zealand, lost her 10-year-old nephew Xavier Lopez in Wednesday's horrifying attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers lost their lives.

Martinez told 1News Xavier was a "fun bubbly sweet young man" who loved to dance.

Texas shooting victim Xavier Lopez

Texas shooting victim Xavier Lopez (Source: Supplied)

"He loved his family so much and was a real amazing kid."

She and husband Benito had recently spent time with Xavier celebrating their daughter's 10th birthday. The shooting happened on the day of her actual birthday.

Martinez spoke of waiting at Uvalde's civic centre as children were brought from the school by bus. Later that night, they discovered Xavier and one of his friends was among the victims.

"We are hurt, the whole town is hurt," she said.

Martinez said she appreciated all the messages she'd received from New Zealand, and hoped gun laws in America would change.

Child victims from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas that left 19 dead.

Child victims from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas that left 19 dead. (Source: 1News)

"I will miss our Xavier and will continue praying to all my friends and families affected."

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Exclusive interview with ARISE Church board as leaders resign

2

Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

3

Gloriavale leaders issue apology for failing to 'protect victims'

4

Amber Heard ends testimony by asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

5

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies, aged 67

Latest Stories

Surrogacy in NZ out of date, Law Commission review finds

Murder warrant issued for suspect after 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

Rāhui placed on Northland's Kaikohe in bid to end gang violence

Ardern focuses on online misinformation in Harvard address

More arrests over Harbour Bridge protest where police 'assaulted'

Related Stories

Ardern focuses on online misinformation in Harvard address

Husband of teacher killed in US shooting dies of heart attack

Meghan Markle visits Texas school massacre memorial

US man guilty of shooting wife's workmate, making her behead him