Kiwis encouraged to wear music merch for NZ Music T-Shirt Day

As New Zealand Music Month draws to a close, Kiwis are being urged to put their favourite bit of music kit on to celebrate kiwi musicians this Friday.

NZ Music T-Shirt Day has been running since 2019, with over $60,000 raised since it began.

Kiwis are being urged to wear merchandise from their favourite artists to raise more awareness for New Zealand musicians and donate to those in need.

All the funds go to MusicHelps, a charity that supports those using music to help others, such as therapy groups or hospices.

Wellington musician Bella Cook, who goes by Belladonna, received financial support from the charity when her flat burned down.

"So last year I lost in the fire, everything," she said.

"They supported me through all the things I'd lost musically so my laptop, my guitars, my recording equipment."

The charity says there's been a spike in demand for its services over the past two years.

"Through Covid, we had a massive upswing of need and requirements because many in our music industry were dependent on live performance happening," MusicHelps trustee Damian Vaughan said.

Anyone can make a $3 donation by texting MUSIC to 2448.