The family of a man missing in the Tasman region are concerned about his wellbeing.

Che’ Lee Whiting (Source: NZ Police)

Che’ Lee Whiting, 48, has been missing since Tuesday May 3, 2022.

According to police, he arrived in Nelson in April and is thought to be in the Tasman region.

If you have seen him or have information that may assist in locating him you can call police on 105.