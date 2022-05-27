Suspect sought as man killed in 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man they say is "extremely dangerous" after another man's body was found in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Tuesday night.

Police are searching for Christian Eteuati, 22. (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said on Friday afternoon that police received more information overnight about the incident, which they are treating as a homicide.

Barry said police are looking for "person of interest" Christian Eteuati and are urging people to call 111 if they spotted him or had information about where he was.

22-year-old Christian Eteuati. (Source: NZ Police)

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged people not to approach Eteuati as he is "extremely dangerous".

Barry said the 22-year-old was known to frequent Sandringham and areas of West Auckland.

Anyone helping Eteuati risked prosecution, he warned.

Barry also released more details about the man who was killed while walking through the park on their way home.

Police say the man's body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Police believed the man died shortly before his body was found by a member of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barry confirmed a knife was used in the "brutal attack" of the man, and that it caused "multiple injuries". He said he couldn't provide further details about the incident at this time.

Police believed the victim and the offender didn't know each other, Barry said.

He said robbery also didn't appear to be the motive of the attack, nor did it look like it was linked to recent gang activity.