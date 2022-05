Silver Ferns and Mainland Tactix star Jane Watson has welcomed her first child.

Silver Fern Jane Watson's baby (Source: Instagram: Jane Watson)

Watson posted the happy news on Instagram, along with a photo of her partner Santana Nicholls-Hepi holding baby Tia.

Fellow players including Sulu Fitzpatrick, Phoenix Karaka and Katrina Rore were quick to offer their congratulations, as were the likes of Sophie Pascoe.

Watson, who has played over 50 times for New Zealand, previously revealed the couple had suffered a miscarriage.