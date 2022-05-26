Clash to decide top of table between Mystics, Pulse postponed

The highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash between the Mystics and Pulse has been postponed due to a second wave of Covid-19 in the Mystics' camp.

The Mystics and Magic huddle together after their match. (Source: Photosport)

ANZ Premiership organisers confirmed Thursday afternoon Saturday's game between the top sides had been shifted after the Mystics launched a request via the league's Covid-19 Match Postponement Policy.

The Mystics revealed early this week a second wave of the coronavirus was sweeping through the squad although an exact number of cases was not given.

“I can't confirm what specific areas they are at the moment,” coach Helene Wilson said Wednesday on the cases.

“What I can confirm is any team on any given day can make up of 10 players to play netball - the question is what is the quality product of what we're going to be putting out on court for our fans.”

The postponement has seen Saturday's game shifted to next Friday, June 3, at the Trusts Arena in Auckland.

While the game is the last for the Mystics in the regular season, it will be a short turnaround for the Pulse who will have played their penultimate regular season game four days prior against the Tactix.

Should the Pulse beat the Mainland squad, next Friday's match will decide who will finish top of the table and therefore earn an automatic spot in the final while the other heads to the semis to face the Northern Stars or Southern Steel.