Cast for Lion King Te Reo Māori announced

Disney’s The Lion King has found its cast for a Te Reo Māori version of the animated classic.

A still from Disney animated classic The Lion King. (Source: Disney)

Fourteen actors were chosen and have begun recording after hundreds of auditions were submitted across the country, Matewa Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios announced on Thursday.

Piripi Taylor has been cast as Mufasa, while Matu Ngaropo - who is currently on an Australian tour of Hamilton - will play his brother Scar.

Mataara Stokes and Arihia Cassidy will voice Simba and Nala, respectively, with Tuterangi Ruha and Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manly as their younger selves. Sarabi will be voiced by Ngāpaki Moetara.

Rounding out the cast is Matai Rae and Justin Rogers in Te Reo o Te Taitokerau (the language of Northland) as Timon and Pumbaa; Whatanui Flavell in Te Reo o Taranaki (the language of Taranaki) as Zazu; and Te Wehi Preston as Rafiki.

Ani-Piki Tuari will play lead Kahungungu hyena Shenzi, with Jase Te Patu and Antonio Te Maioha playing Banzai and Ed.

The cast will work alongside a team of Te Reo Māori experts from each rohe (region) to perfect the five different mita (dialects) featured in the film.

“I’m super proud of the talent we’ve assembled here. It's been an awesome journey to see how much talent we have," performance and musical director Rachel House (Moana Reo Māori, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) said.

"It didn't make it easy as we had so many choices but we love this cast. They all just fitted together beautifully."

Producer Tweedie Waititi called the film’s Reo Māori version a “massive kaupapa”, adding, “I’m so stoked with how all the mita is sitting within one film, I can’t wait for the motu to see it”.

“One of our biggest goals we set out to achieve is Kotahitanga and I believe this film is a celebration of that.”

The Lion King Reo Māori will premiere in Auckland on June 21, before being screened in participating cinemas in New Zealand and Australia from June 23.

The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this year.