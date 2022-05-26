Ardern’s whirlwind Washington trip dominated by gun control debate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left Washington bound for her Harvard commencement speech after a whirlwind trip to the United States' capital, dominated by discussion of gun control.

Jacinda Ardern and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Source: 1News)

The mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead has brought the issue to the fore once again in America - but even on the Hill, there's acknowledgement that meaningful change will be difficult.

The prime minister has met with Democratic and Republican senators - including Mitt Romney, who has accepted around $20 million worth of donations from the National Rifle Association, a lobby group that works to prevent gun control legislation.

Rick Larsen, a Democrat congressman and chair of the Friends of NZ, said there was no single measure that would change America's mass shooting culture and that rather a range of changes needed to be adopted.

The Prime Minister had intended the visit to DC to focus on trade and tourism, and perhaps include a trip to the White House. That meeting still looks likely - perhaps even more so now given the rising role of New Zealand as an ally to the Biden's administrations goals for gun reform and influence in the Pacific.