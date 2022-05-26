Ardern’s whirlwind Washington trip dominated by gun control debate

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left Washington bound for her Harvard commencement speech after a whirlwind trip to the United States' capital, dominated by discussion of gun control.

Jacinda Ardern and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Jacinda Ardern and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Source: 1News)

The mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead has brought the issue to the fore once again in America - but even on the Hill, there's acknowledgement that meaningful change will be difficult.

The prime minister has met with Democratic and Republican senators - including Mitt Romney, who has accepted around $20 million worth of donations from the National Rifle Association, a lobby group that works to prevent gun control legislation.

Rick Larsen, a Democrat congressman and chair of the Friends of NZ, said there was no single measure that would change America's mass shooting culture and that rather a range of changes needed to be adopted.

The prime minister has met with a number of Democratic and Republican senators.

The prime minister has met with a number of Democratic and Republican senators. (Source: 1News)

The Prime Minister had intended the visit to DC to focus on trade and tourism, and perhaps include a trip to the White House. That meeting still looks likely - perhaps even more so now given the rising role of New Zealand as an ally to the Biden's administrations goals for gun reform and influence in the Pacific.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and JusticePolitics

Popular Stories

1

Ardern’s whirlwind Washington trip dominated by gun control debate

2

Price of New Zealand passport rises

3

Police respond to 2nd Auckland shooting on Wednesday night

4

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

5

Proposed law change could leave some children unable to contest will

Latest Stories

Texas shooting victim, 8, was 'the sweetest little boy'

Silver Fern Jane Watson welcomes first child

Northland gangs: Pistol, meth seized in police crackdown

Ardern’s whirlwind Washington trip dominated by gun control debate

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Related Stories

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Jacinda Ardern busy promoting NZ on US visit

Biden: Gun laws need tightening after Texas school shooting

Ardern talks gun control on Late Show with Stephen Colbert