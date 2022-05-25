Watch: German surfer's monster 26-metre record wave made official

It’s taken more than 18 months to verify but a new Guinness World Record has been set for the biggest wave ever surfed.

Sebastian Steudtner’s attempt on October 29, 2020 was officially verified on Wednesday May 25, 2022, with the German successfully surfing a 26.21m monster wave in Portugal.

Despite it taking both the World Surf League and a team of scientists a year-and-a-half to measure the wave, Steudtner said he can still remember the ride perfectly.

“That was a special wave,” he said.

“I remember we were so deep and [it] put me into this wave with so much speed…. It was a very, very special moment.”

It surpasses the previous record held by Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa, who surfed a 24.4m wave on November 8 in 2017.

Steudtner’s wave was at the infamous Praia do Norte beach in Nazare which has featured five times in the history books for the biggest wave.

The Portuguese beach produces the monsters thanks to the Nazaré Canyon - a 170km long and 5km deep fault in the sea bed that propels the swell from the Atlantic Ocean towards the coast.