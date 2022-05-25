Russia ‘bombing Ukraine grain stores’ as it weaponises food

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday accused Russia of deliberately bombarding grain warehouses across Ukraine, weaponising food supplies.

Ursula von der Leyen. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Von der Leyen said about 20 million tons of wheat remained stuck in Ukraine while Black Sea ports are closed during the conflict.

She said that it meant "fragile countries and vulnerable populations" would "suffer the most."

READ MORE: EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the largest grain exporters in the world.