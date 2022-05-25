Russia ‘bombing Ukraine grain stores’ as it weaponises food

Source: Associated Press

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday accused Russia of deliberately bombarding grain warehouses across Ukraine, weaponising food supplies.

Ursula von der Leyen.

Ursula von der Leyen. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Von der Leyen said about 20 million tons of wheat remained stuck in Ukraine while Black Sea ports are closed during the conflict.

She said that it meant "fragile countries and vulnerable populations" would "suffer the most."

READ MORE: EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the largest grain exporters in the world.

WorldUK and EuropeFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

2

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case

3

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

4

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

5

Man's body found in Auckland overnight, police investigating

Latest Stories

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Govt 'conflates spending announcements' with outcomes - Luxon

Northland gangs: Three arrests made and firearm seized

Five-week ban ends Sam Gilbert's season for Highlanders

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

Related Stories

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

Anger after Tory candidate tweets girls have 'buttery' smell

Queen uses buggy to tour Chelsea Flower Show in London

'Exhausting' - Hamilton nurse on the ground in Ukraine