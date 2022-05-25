NZ gold rush resurrected after 160-year hiatus

New Zealand used to be full of gold, but it was thought that miners had cleared it out years ago.

But that's not the case. There's still plenty out there and with new technology and a record gold price, the New Zealand gold rush is back on after a 160-year hiatus.

The Central Otago hills are teeming with it. It's like playing Lotto, except for free. All you need is time, and a pan of course.

Some places used to not be economic to mine, but that has changed with modern technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the Seven Sharp report above to find out how a once-dead industry has come back to life.