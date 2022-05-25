Ministry of Education's main building deemed quake risk

Source: 1News

The Ministry of Education's main building in Wellington has been found to have met just 25% of the building code due to its concrete floors.

The Ministry of Education's Mātauranga House on Bowen Street, Wellington.

The Ministry of Education's Mātauranga House on Bowen Street, Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

More than 1000 staff working in Mātauranga House, on Wellington's Bowen Street, have been given until May 30 to move out.

They have been asked to work from home until September "while we plan our longer-term working arrangements", Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said.

The building had been rated 90-100% New Building Standard in 2015, one year before the Education Ministry moved in.

However, the building was rated at 25% NBS under the new National Engineering Assessment Guidelines - which are based on the most up to date engineering practices - "due to the concrete floors".

READ MORE: Hutt Hospital's main building earthquake prone

"Other aspects of the building continue to rate well," Holsted said.

She said the "relatively good performance during the Kaikōura earthquake meant it was not immediately prioritised for a re-assessment".

"The difference in the rating reflects a new set of technical guidelines for seismic assessment released by MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) in 2017."

Holsted said it had seen rating changes to many buildings in the Wellington CBD. 

New ZealandNatural DisastersEducation

Popular Stories

1

Man fined after taking venomous sea snake from Manawatū beach

2

Price of New Zealand passport rises

3

Child under 10 among 11 deaths with Covid-19, 8150 cases

4

Official interest rate hiked as inflation continues to bite

5

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 21

Latest Stories

Full video: Reserve Bank speaks about latest OCR hike

Biden: Gun laws need tightening after Texas school shooting

Man fined after taking venomous sea snake from Manawatū beach

Departing Warrior Euan Aitken confirms Dolphins as next club

Official interest rate hiked as inflation continues to bite

Related Stories

Call for higher Covid vax rate in children as winter looms

HDC concerned over consent breaches reported by med students

Emergency mobile alert system test on Sunday evening

Schools to learn funding levels under new equity index in September