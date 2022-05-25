Man's body found in Auckland overnight, police investigating

A man's body was found in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Tuesday night.

The body was found in Roy Clements Treeway. (Source: Supplied)

Police said the body was found on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said a search of the area and a forensic scene examination will take place on Wednesday.

The area was secured overnight with a scene guard in place, Barry said.

The man has been identified and his family have been told.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the treeway area from late afternoon through to 7pm on Tuesday is asked to contact police.