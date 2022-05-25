'Manchester United are rubbish' message leads to BBC apology

The BBC has apologised after a headline describing Premier League side Manchester United as "rubbish" appeared on its news ticker.

A number of headlines written by someone learning the ticker system inadvertently went to air, running along the bottom of the screen during a news programme.

The British broadcaster said the headlines were just "random things" and apologised to anyone offended by the messages.

Manchester United placed sixth in the recently concluded Premier League, 35 points behind cross-town rivals and title winners Manchester City.

Their 58 points was the club's lowest in the Premier League era.