Child under 10 among 11 deaths with Covid-19, 8150 cases

There are 8150 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, with 11 deaths including a child under the age of 10, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 368 people in hospital with the virus, up 41 from Tuesday.

Eleven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 11 deaths of people with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 8435 community cases were announced.

