Child under 10 among 11 deaths with Covid-19, 8150 cases

Source: 1News

There are 8150 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, with 11 deaths including a child under the age of 10, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 368 people in hospital with the virus, up 41 from Tuesday.

Eleven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 11 deaths of people with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 8435 community cases were announced.

More to come

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Price of New Zealand passport rises

2

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 21

3

Chilly mornings, large swells forecast for Wellington, Wairarapa

4

Scott McLaughlin reunites with family after 31 months

5

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

Latest Stories

Child under 10 among 11 deaths with Covid-19, 8150 cases

Full video: Police speak as Killer Beez and Tribesmen tensions flare

Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs involved in Auckland shootings

Antarctic marine life to bear brunt of climate change on continent

Serial wedding crasher arrested over thefts in Australia

Related Stories

Govt drops police and NZDF vaccine mandate appeal

Covid-19: NZ to remain at Orange as winter approaches

Call for higher Covid vax rate in children as winter looms

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today