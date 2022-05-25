Black Caps make pit stop at McLaren's F1 base

Source: 1News

The Black Caps have made a pit stop in England ahead of their second warm-up match on their cricket tour.

The squad paid homage to Kiwi motorsport pioneer Bruce McLaren with a visit to the home of Formula 1 powerhouse McLaren in Woking.

“We don’t talk about being pioneers as much but you do want to create your own history and I think and in many ways we managed to do that in the World Test Championship finals as well,” coach Gary Stead said.

“That is something special to this group of guys.”

For one car enthusiast, it was an experience he won't forget.

“There's lots of history, lots of F1 cars like Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest of all times, Alain Prost - their car is back there, Lewis Hamilton's original car is down here,” an in-awe Cam Fletcher said.

“It’s pretty incredible to see this kind of thing.”

The squad got up close with the iconic cars that brought McLaren success and also viewed the trophy cabinet showing off decades of silverware.

They also received a private viewing of the production centre where roadcars are built.

The team will be getting some key parts to add to their machine moving forward as well with Devon Conway and Tim Southee already with the squad and captain Kane Williamson heading over shortly after the birth of his son.

CricketMotorsportBlack Caps

