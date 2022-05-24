Williamson welcomes 'little man' to family before UK departure

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem have welcomed their second child.

Sarah Raheem and daughter Maggie with the newest member of the family. (Source: Kane Williamson / Instagram)

Williamson took to social media to announce the arrival of their son, posting a picture of his wife and daughter Maggie swooning over the latest addition to their young family.

"Welcome to the whānau little man," Williamson captioned the timeless moment along a heart emoji.

Williamson returned home early from his Indian Premier League campaign for the birth.

Kane Williamson and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five straight games to help them climb to second in the IPL this year. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps skipper did not reveal the name of his son in the announcement but there was plenty of congratulations messages in response from cricket's biggest stars.

Afghan bowler Rashid Khan, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Australian batsman David Warner and all sent kind words in response to the post as well as former teammate and new England captain Brendon McCullum.

With his son born, Williamson is now expected to fly to the UK in the next couple of days to prepare to face off with McCullum in the Black Caps' Test series against England next month.

The first Test begins June 2 at Lord's.