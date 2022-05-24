Taika Waititi one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2022

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2022.

New Zealand director Taika Waititi. (Source: Getty)

The Thor: Love and Thunder director joined fellow Marvel stars Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya on the list.

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz and John Wick’s Keanu Reeves also made the cut.

"You can tell that a film was made by Taika Waititi the same way you can tell a piece was painted by Picasso. Not in that he doesn’t know where on the face the eyes go, but in how he expresses his unique voice," Borat star and screenwriter Sacha Baron Cohen wrote of the actor for the magazine.

Baron Cohen said the Oscar-winning director’s films are "successful, hilarious, heartfelt movies", adding that Waititi "represents the best of the bygone era of wild, rock-star Hollywood types, mixed with the brilliance of a top auteur".

He concluded, "This guy’s really starting to piss me off. Mr. ‘I’m a bloody genius but I’m still fun'."

Waititi took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank Time and Baron Cohen.

"100 seems like too many people but I'll take it. Thank you @time and thank you @sachabaroncohen for the lovely write up," Waititi wrote.