Queen uses buggy to tour Chelsea Flower Show in London

On Monday the Queen used a special buggy to tour the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The monarch normally walks around the many show gardens on display at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

But the 96-year-old has mobility issues and Buckingham Palace said "adjustments" had been made "for the Queen's comfort."

It confirmed that the vehicle, built by a Danish firm, was a Royal Household buggy.

UK media reported it was the first time in nearly a decade that the monarch is believed to have used a buggy at an official engagement.

The Sun newspaper reported earlier this year that the luxury golf buggy cost £62,000 (NZ$120,7200).

It has a lithium battery, leather seats and bluetooth speakers, according to The Sun.

The Chelsea Flower Show - a world-renowned horticultural extravaganza - is due to open to the public on Tuesday.