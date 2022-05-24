New photos emerge of Boris Johnson drinking at lockdown party

New photos of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass of wine at a Downing Street leaving do during lockdown have emerged ahead of the Sue Gray report.

The four photos, published by British broadcaster ITV News, are said to have been taken on 13 November 2020 at a farewell shindig for the PM’s then Head of Communications, Lee Cain.

The photos show eight people and the photographer standing behind a table strewn with several bottles of alcohol, including champagne, gin and wine.

The party was reportedly held eight days after England was plunged into a second lockdown. At the time, parties with people outside of your household were banned due to soaring cases.

The photos cast doubt on Johnson’s repeated claims made in the House of Commons that all rules were followed in No 10 and he knew nothing about law-breaking parties.

Following a police investigation into rule breaking parties at Downing Street, Johnson received one fine for his birthday party organised by his wife, who was also fined alongside the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

He was not fined by Metropolitan Police for attending this event.

Senior civil servant Gray is due to release her findings on “partygate,” the scandal over more than a dozen gatherings in Johnson’s No. 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings.