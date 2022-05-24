Dan Carter raises over $500k with Kickathon efforts

Dan Carter's gruelling effort at Eden Park in April has paid off big time with the All Blacks great raising more than half a million dollars to provide clean water and sanitation for kids in the Pacific.

Carter performed a "Kickathon" at Eden Park in April in which he kicked 1598 goals in 24 hours, matching the record number of Test points he scored for New Zealand in his international rugby career.

Donations from the public came in plenty during the event, with Carter confirming Tuesday the Kickathon had raised a total of $506,959.

Carter said he was "blown away" by the support he and the event received.

"It's fair to say I loved pushing my mind and body to its limits throughout the 24 hours, but I always knew this event was much bigger than me," Carter said.

Dan Carter shows off his goal-kicking technique prior to his Kickathon. (Source: Photosport)

"The impact that the donations will have on so many children's lives was the one thing that kept pushing me through the pain barrier.

"This is just the start for the DC10 Fund as I aspire to enhance the lives of children so they can fulfill their dreams just like I was able to as a kid."

Carter partnered with UNICEF for the event, raising funds for their work in providing disaster-resilient clean water and sanitation to children and communities in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati.

Approximately 134,000 children, 830 schools and 38 health facilities in the Pacific will benefit from UNICEF's work, the humanitarian aid organisation said.

In his role as a UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand ambassador, Carter is set to travel to the Pacific later this year to see what impact Kickathon donations have made in local schools and communities.