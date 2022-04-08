Dan Carter hits 1598 goals target, raises $370K in Kickathon

Dan Carter has hit his target of 1598 goals in his Kickathon event while raising over $370,000 to provide clean water and sanitation for kids in the Pacific.

Carter wrapped up his 24 hour goal-kicking marathon on Friday night at Eden Park, successfully kicking 1598 goals throughout the gruelling challenge.

Each kick represented a point from his international career with the All Blacks which still stands as a World Rugby record.

Carter partnered with UNICEF for the event, raising funds for their work in providing disaster-resilient clean water and sanitation to children and communities in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati.

Approximately 134,000 children, 830 schools and 38 health facilities in the Pacific will benefit from UNICEF's work, the humanitarian aid organisation said.

Those still wanting to donate to the cause can do so here.