Coca-Cola to replace products in sugar-free range

Source: 1News

Coca-Cola is set to phase out two products from its sugar-free range from next month.

Coke cans.

Coke cans. (Source: istock.com)

Coke Zero and Coke No Sugar will be replaced with Coke Zero Sugar.

Coke Zero was launched in 2006, followed by No Sugar in 2017.

News of the change was quietly announced through in-store signage in supermarkets.

It comes after the company’s British arm announced last week that it would be switching out its plastic bottles for ones with caps attached in a bid to encourage recycling.

The change in packaging – which will only apply to bottles in the UK – will come into effect in 2024.

1News has contacted Coca-Cola New Zealand for comment.

