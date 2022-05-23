Which brand of 2 minute noodles is the healthiest?

New Zealand is in love with two-minute noodles, but which brands are the healthiest?

A favourite among teenagers and students, two-minute noodles have a high-fat content and are full of sodium.

However, some are better for you than others, while there is also a way to turn this simple classic into a healthy staple.

Fair Go also ran some all important taste tests during its inquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video above to find out which brands came out on top.

Enjoy this story? Follow Fair Go on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.