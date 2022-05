If you're on the lookout for work, the timing has never been better.

Seek's latest employment report shows job adverts are up 15% on last year.

And to attract workers, pay offers are up too.

Salaries for production workers in manufacturing, transport and logistics grew by 33%.

Grocery assistants and traffic controllers saw increases of between 28% and 30%.

And the pay packet for labourers and tradies jumped by 26%.

Across the regions, Hawke's Bay had the largest number of jobs to fill.

So is it time for you to throw your hat in the ring and change your career path?

Watch the Seven Sharp report above to find out more.