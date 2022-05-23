Ardern: No scheduled Biden meeting doesn't diminish US trip

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says heading to the US without a meeting scheduled with President Joe Biden "by no means diminishes the remainder of the trip".

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Ardern heads to the US this week, leading a delegation with a "significant focus on trade, investment and tourism".

A meeting with Biden has not been confirmed due to Covid protocols, with Ardern only just coming out of isolation over the weekend after having Covid.

"The US is also a market where our sustainability message really matters, that's why there's that particular focus for this trade delegation as well," she told media last week.

"We will be unashamedly promoting New Zealand in the US as being ready to welcome visitors."

Ardern said that it would also provide an opportunity to connect with tech companies on the Christchurch Call.

She said the current climate around the world meant it was an important time for political engagement.

"We live in this time where there is increasingly a perspective of polarised approach where countries sit in one camp or another. NZ determines its relationships based on its values, it has strong relationships with the US, I can only see that continuing to increase but equally I see those relationships increasing in Europe as well. "

She referenced US' engagement with new NATO applicants, the focus on what the war in Ukraine means for the world and the Indo-Pacific region.

Ardern said she had not been in contact with Biden around her trip plan - "you don't just drop the President of the United States a line around the logistics of your trip".

She said not going to the White House "by no means diminishes the remainder of the trip".

On her speech to Harvard, Ardern said she had spent a lot of time thinking about it but only started crafting it over the past three weeks.

