4990 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 10 deaths

Source: 1News

There are 4990 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A man takes a Covid test.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

There were also 10 deaths confirmed.

There are 379 people in hospital, nine of which are in an ICU unit.

Of the people who died, two were from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Lakes; one from MidCentral; three from Canterbury; and one from Southern.

Two people were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Of these people, nine men and one woman died.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1,055 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The seven-day rolling average for community cases is 7863, up from 7608 a week ago.

The location of new community cases are as follows: Northland (140), Auckland (1,693), Waikato (353), Bay of Plenty (165), Lakes (88), Hawke’s Bay (166), MidCentral (182), Whanganui (62), Taranaki (137), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (58), Capital and Coast (351), Hutt Valley (134), Nelson Marlborough (165), Canterbury (799), South Canterbury (84), Southern (344), West Coast (36), Unknown (6).

There were 4854 cases reported from RATs and 136 by PCR.

There are also 60 new imported cases.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1,055 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Analysis: Australia’s election result should be a wake-up call

2

Pauline Hanson expected to lose Senate seat

3

Emergency mobile alert system test on Sunday evening

4

4990 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 10 deaths

5

Ardern congratulates Albanese, looks forward to working with him

Latest Stories

Australian election result a 'win for the climate' - James Shaw

4990 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 10 deaths

Ryan Fox in with a chance of top-20 finish at PGA Championship

Emergency mobile alert system test on Sunday evening

Ardern congratulates Albanese, looks forward to working with him

Related Stories

6635 new Covid cases on Saturday, 6 deaths reported

7800 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 17 deaths

9091 new Covid cases on Thursday, 5 deaths reported