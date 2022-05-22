4990 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 10 deaths

There are 4990 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There were also 10 deaths confirmed.

There are 379 people in hospital, nine of which are in an ICU unit.

Of the people who died, two were from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Lakes; one from MidCentral; three from Canterbury; and one from Southern.

Two people were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Of these people, nine men and one woman died.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1,055 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The seven-day rolling average for community cases is 7863, up from 7608 a week ago.

The location of new community cases are as follows: Northland (140), Auckland (1,693), Waikato (353), Bay of Plenty (165), Lakes (88), Hawke’s Bay (166), MidCentral (182), Whanganui (62), Taranaki (137), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (58), Capital and Coast (351), Hutt Valley (134), Nelson Marlborough (165), Canterbury (799), South Canterbury (84), Southern (344), West Coast (36), Unknown (6).

There were 4854 cases reported from RATs and 136 by PCR.

There are also 60 new imported cases.

