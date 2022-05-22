Watch: Spain score classic try against Classic All Blacks in Madrid

The Classic All Blacks, featuring World Cup winners Stephen Donald and Conrad Smith in their starting line-up, have shown they still have what it takes - beating Spain 33-26 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Donald and company built up a strong lead at the home of football powerhouse Atletico Madrid, with Andre Taylor, Alex Tulou and Isaac Boss scoring early tries.

A crowd of more than 40,000 waited expectantly for the home side's comeback against the ageing stars coached by Tana Umaga and with Dan Carter and Sean Fitzpatrick watching closely from the sideline.

And came it did, despite former Manu Samoa prop Census Johnstone and former All Blacks wings Rico Gear and Joe Rokocoko showing glimpses of class.

The Classic All Blacks went out to a 33-5 lead before Los Leones got into their stride and perhaps their best of their three consecutive tries was the final one, with Facu Munilla scoring after a thrilling breakout move near his team's try-line.

It was a classic of its type and while the Los Leones failed to get the win they craved, their many fans packed into the stadium would have left with fond memories of the time their team played the Classic All Blacks in front of a record crowd for a rugby match in Spain.