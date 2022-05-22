Ryan Fox in with a chance of top-20 finish at PGA Championship

Ryan Fox remains a chance to secure his best finish in a major after an excellent third-round performance at the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

The 35-year-old New Zealander, who started the day at even-par, made par again in cold and windy conditions at the Southern Hills course. He hit three birdies and three bogeys, his last bogey coming on the 18th.

Fox began with birdies on the first and fourth holes but bogeyed the seventh.

He had birdies at the 13th and 15th, but shot a bogey five at 18 to join Xander Schauffele (United States) and Tommy Fleetwood (England) at 210 overall, nine shots behind Chile’s tournament leader Mito Periera.

Fox’s best result in a major is his tie for 16th in the British Open three years ago.