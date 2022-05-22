Australian election result a 'win for the climate' - James Shaw

Results in the Australian election are a win for the climate, says Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia's next prime minister after Scott Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday night, with a number of seats also being won by independent candidates who have campaigned on climate change.

"There is a swing in the votes away from Labor to the Greens and the left so the Greens have got more seats there and there is of course this movement from liberals to these teal independents on the right," Shaw told Q+A on Sunday.

"The common platform on the left and the right is climate change.

"Australians are clearly saying they're fed up with the lack of progress and they want the next government, whoever is that government, to take stronger action than they have on climate change," he said.

One of the big casualties of the 'teal torrent' is deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg, who lost in Kooyong to Independent candidate Dr Monique Ryan.

Ryan said she was driven to run over frustration at climate change inaction.

Former Wallabies star and climate change campaigner David Pocock is also tipped to defeat outgoing minister Zed Seselja on preferences, with the Liberals expected to not pick up a Senate seat for the first time in ACT's history.