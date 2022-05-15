Topp Twins reunite for birthday after breast cancer diagnoses

The Topp Twins have reunited for their birthdays after being separated for months amid their breast cancer diagnoses.

A photo posted by the Topp Twins on their Facebook page. (Source: Facebook / Topp Twins)

In a Facebook post, Topp Twins Jools and Lynda said they met in-person for their birthday, which was on Saturday.

"It’s been four months and 13 days since we’ve seen each other," they said. "So nice to be together for our birthday."

It comes after the twins, 64, revealed in March that they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The cancer's effect on Jools' immune system raised the risks posed by the virus, meaning that the real-life twins couldn't be together.

Covid-19 had already been devastating for the twins after cancelled performances and lost income, but staying apart amid the pandemic has been difficult for the real-life twins after 40 years of being inseparable.

"I don't know what's harder - having cancer or not having Jools here," Lynda told TVNZ's Sunday.

Over the decades, they've delighted Kiwis with their music, comedy and beloved characters like Camp Mother and Camp Leader, Ken and Ken.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at 48, but pulled through after her left breast was removed and weeks of gruelling chemotherapy. Last year she began to feel unwell again. Then Lynda found out she also had breast cancer.

"So, all of a sudden, boom. In Covid, I can't be with Jools. I came out of the office at St George's Hospital and I sat in the car. I just burst into tears."