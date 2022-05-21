Schools to learn funding levels under new equity index in September

The Budget provided $75 million in extra funding to accompany the introduction of the equity index in January.

New equity index will reveal schools' funding from September. (Source: istock.com)

The Education Ministry has told schools that under the index about 200 will lose as much as 10% of their operations grant funding and a few will lose between 10 and 20%.

It says only 5% of schools will get no extra funding at all from the equity index, compared to 9% under the decile system.

The ministry says funding decreases will be phased in and no schools will lose funding next year.

The Budget also announced increased spending on school buildings, with about $30m over four years for the ongoing rebuild of Christchurch schools, $15m to purchase new school sites, about $20m for new classrooms for Māori-medium schools, and $30m for school growth.

However, it indicated extra spending to help schools cope with the pandemic, including funding for internet connections for homes, learning packs for students, and extra staffing would not be continued.

rnz.co.nz