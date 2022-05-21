Scaffolding collapse in Auckland's North Shore leaves damage

Source: 1News

Fallen scaffolding smashed through glass awnings and dented the roofs of neighbouring shops in Auckland's Takapuna on Friday night.

FENZ say they were called to the scene at 9.49am on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries.

Huron Street was temporarily closed as three firetrucks helped contractors remove the scaffolding.

Stuff has reported the scaffolding is understood to have fallen from a swimming pool near the base of The Sentinel tower, which houses luxury apartments.

The Sentinel's building manager told Stuff the scaffolding had been covering the swimming pool which was having work done on it.

