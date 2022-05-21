NZ men's, women's sevens teams go undefeated in Toulouse

Source: 1News

The New Zealand men's and women's sevens teams have started their respective campaigns in Toulouse in flying form, going undefeated on the opening day of the latest World Rugby Sevens Series event.

Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland.

Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns Sevens opened the action with a 45-0 thumping of Scotland on Saturday before posting another shutout with a dominant 29-0 win over Spain.

The All Blacks Sevens also claimed a shutout win over Scotland 19-0 before coming out on top in a scrappy game with the USA 19-17.

The two sides wrap up pool action Saturday night with the women facing Canada while the men play Australia before they turn their attention to the quarter-finals.

Dylan Collier attacks against the Scotland defense on day one of the France Sevens.

Dylan Collier attacks against the Scotland defense on day one of the France Sevens. (Source: Photosport)

The outing in Toulouse is the first time in over two years the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens have taken the field together at a World Series tournament.

For the Black Ferns Sevens, Toulouse is their second and last tournament on the series this season, while the men travel on to London next weekend.

