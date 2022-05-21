Australian election: When will we know the results?

Australians are heading to the polls on Saturday, in what could be a close race over who will govern the country over the next three years.

Results will start filtering through around 8pm (New Zealand time) as polls close in some of Australia's eastern states.

Ballots are currently being cast for 1203 candidates across the 151 seats in Australia's House of Representatives and 421 Senate candidates vying for 40 seats across the states and territories.

Meanwhile, pre-election opinion polls promise Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party a close but narrow win.