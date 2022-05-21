6635 new Covid cases on Saturday, 6 deaths reported

There are 6635 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Covid test file image. (Source: Supplied)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There have been six more deaths of people with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 1045.

Of the six deaths, one person was in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, two people were in their 80s and one was aged over 90. Two were women and four were men.

Nationwide, there are 400 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 12 people in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (194), Auckland (2,222), Waikato (527), Bay of Plenty (205), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (255), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (172), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (67), Capital and Coast (466), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (206), Canterbury (985), South Canterbury (106), Southern (519), West Coast (67), Unknown (5).

There have also been 85 "imported cases", or cases detected in people who have arrived from overseas.

On Friday, 7800 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths were announced.