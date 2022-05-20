Woman awarded $146k after being excluded from work drinks

A British woman has been awarded £75,000 (NZ$146,500) in compensation after she was excluded from work drinks.

(Source: istock.com)

Casino cashier Rita Leher said she felt “shunned” by her colleagues at Aspers casino, in east London, after she was the only one who didn't receive an invite to a cocktail bar, The Telegraph reports.

The tribunal also heard how Leher’s co-workers “insensitively” discussed the event in her presence.

The 51-year-old, who had worked at Aspers since 2011, was awarded the sum after the judge ruled that the exclusion was victimisation and a “detriment at work”.

"A reasonable employee would consider that such exclusion was to their disadvantage because they had lost the opportunity to bond with colleagues on that social occasion,” the judge said.

Leher – who is of mixed African heritage – also won claims of unfair dismissal, as well as race and age discrimination, after she claimed she had been overlooked as younger, non-black colleagues were promoted over the years.

The panel concluded that Leher was excluded because colleagues “did not wish to socialise with someone who had complained of discrimination".

She has since left the company.

