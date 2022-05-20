Three Blackcap players Covid positive ahead of English tour

Three Blackcaps are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the first English Tour match against Sussex in Brighton.

Henry Nicholls is one of three Blackcaps that has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first English Tour match. (Source: Photosport)

According to a statement from New Zealand Cricket, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen all produced positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning and have begun five days of hotel room isolation.

The rest of the tour party tested negative, but they will be monitored, and given further tests if required.

The four-day warm-up match will go ahead as planned.