Raw meat complaint sees McDonald's recall chicken McBites

A complaint of uncooked chicken from McDonald's in Timaru has sparked a nationwide recall of their McBites product.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

McDonald's received a complaint from a customer via social media that they had received raw chicken McBites from the Timaru restaurant.

McDonald's NZ spokesman Simon Kenny told 1News the incident was immediately investigated and escalated to the national head office.

It was discovered that the cause of the issue was an incorrect product size specification in production, rather than human error in the restaurant.

"In an abundance of caution, McDonald's stopped selling product nationwide while replacement stock was distributed," Kenny said.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson said it was a trade level recall, where the affected food will be removed from the distribution line but won't extend to food already sold to customers.

"We're working with McDonald's in removing the affected product from the distribution line," the spokesperson said.

Kenny said the restaurant management in Timaru had apologised to the customer.