Raw meat complaint sees McDonald's recall chicken McBites

Source: 1News

A complaint of uncooked chicken from McDonald's in Timaru has sparked a nationwide recall of their McBites product.

McDonald's.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

McDonald's received a complaint from a customer via social media that they had received raw chicken McBites from the Timaru restaurant.

McDonald's NZ spokesman Simon Kenny told 1News the incident was immediately investigated and escalated to the national head office.

It was discovered that the cause of the issue was an incorrect product size specification in production, rather than human error in the restaurant.

"In an abundance of caution, McDonald's stopped selling product nationwide while replacement stock was distributed," Kenny said.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson said it was a trade level recall, where the affected food will be removed from the distribution line but won't extend to food already sold to customers.

"We're working with McDonald's in removing the affected product from the distribution line," the spokesperson said.

Kenny said the restaurant management in Timaru had apologised to the customer.

New ZealandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Cambridge

2

South Auckland student dies at school

3

Probable case of monkeypox in Australia

4

High altar cross stolen from central Auckland church

5

Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies

Latest Stories

Watch: Waterspout touches down off West Coast beach

Aerial images show destruction caused by Levin tornado

High altar cross stolen from central Auckland church

The Warehouse apologises for Māori place name spelling errors

Raw meat complaint sees McDonald's recall chicken McBites

Related Stories

Jacinda Ardern says Covid's taken her sense of taste

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

Price of burgers, coffee increase as food prices rise again

Supermarket price wars: Foodstuffs reduces prices on 110 items